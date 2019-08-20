Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Aug, 2019

Intermediate League starts with problems

By Stephen Ignacio
20th August 2019

The Gibraltar Football Association was yesterday understood to be reviewing details over the match between Mons Calpe Intermediate and College 1975 Intermediate after problems were encountered before the start of the match.
The match which was to be played with both teams informed prior to the kick off that it would be considered a friendly match saw Mons Calpe present a squad which officials indicated was not fully registered. Officials are expected to review the circumstances that led to this with a decision expected. Mons Calpe face the possibility of a forfeit along with a fine if the GFA were to rule against them.

