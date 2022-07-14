Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 14th Jul, 2022

International artist Jana Nicole in Art Revolution exhibition

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Nathan Barcio
14th July 2022

Award-winning American Artist, now resident in England, Jana Nicole, has brought her collection of urban and contemporary artwork to the Rock, as part of an exhibition which aims to put local artists on the map. Jana Nicole featured as a launch artist at ‘Art Revolution’, Ace Art’s first exhibition on the Rock on Thursday last...

