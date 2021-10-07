International authors Lord Jeffrey Archer, Alan Titchmarsh and Christopher Lloyd set for Gibraltar Literature Week
Three international authors - Lord Jeffrey Archer, Alan Titchmarsh and Christopher Lloyd - will form part of this year’s Gibraltar Literature Week. The Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, and Gibraltar Cultural Services CEO Seamus Byrne confirmed the visiting authors on Wednesday, with the event set to run between November 8 and 13. Literature Week...
