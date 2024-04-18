Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Apr, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

International contemporary art fair – call out to artists

By Chronicle Staff
18th April 2024

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has issued a call out to local artists interested in being a part of an international contemporary art fair.

The fair will take place in Gibraltar at the end of August and is organised and produced by Art Space 24.

Participation is open to Gibraltar and Gibraltar resident artists. Applicants will need to submit a statement detailing recent projects, a portfolio with samples of works and a brief description of why they should be selected to exhibit at the international fair.

Two artists will be selected to exhibit at the international fair with artists booths paid for by GCS.

The share of any sales by the successful artists at the fair, will be 50% to the artist, 25% reinvested into GCS cultural projects and 25% Art Space fundraising programme.

Applications can be made via email to development@culture.gov.gi with the closing date 9of Friday, May 10.

For further information, contact GCS Development Unit on 20049161.

Most Read

Local News

Calentita food festival July date announced

Wed 17th Apr, 2024

Local News

Operation Delhi was ‘fundamentally flawed’, Levy tells McGrail Inquiry

Wed 17th Apr, 2024

Features

Prior Park students to stage production of 'Annie'

Wed 17th Apr, 2024

Local News

RGP investigates £200,000 construction fraud

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Local News

Guardia Civil vessel hits runway light

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th April 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Loreto Convent launches project to raise £2.5m for renovations

18th April 2024

Local News
Writing Initiative for Young Authors - promoting Gibraltar stories and Llanito

18th April 2024

Local News
Operation Delhi was ‘fundamentally flawed’, Levy tells McGrail Inquiry

17th April 2024

Local News
Report finds 30% of children have special educational needs

17th April 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024