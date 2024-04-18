International contemporary art fair – call out to artists

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has issued a call out to local artists interested in being a part of an international contemporary art fair.

The fair will take place in Gibraltar at the end of August and is organised and produced by Art Space 24.

Participation is open to Gibraltar and Gibraltar resident artists. Applicants will need to submit a statement detailing recent projects, a portfolio with samples of works and a brief description of why they should be selected to exhibit at the international fair.

Two artists will be selected to exhibit at the international fair with artists booths paid for by GCS.

The share of any sales by the successful artists at the fair, will be 50% to the artist, 25% reinvested into GCS cultural projects and 25% Art Space fundraising programme.

Applications can be made via email to development@culture.gov.gi with the closing date 9of Friday, May 10.

For further information, contact GCS Development Unit on 20049161.