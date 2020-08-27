International dance competition in September 2021 cancelled over virus fears, highlighting Covid's long reach
By Brian Reyes and Stephen Ignacio An international dance competition due to be hosted in Gibraltar in late 2021 was cancelled on Thursday over Covid-19 concerns, bringing into sharp relief the longterm impact of the virus on major public events. The Gibraltar National Dance Organisation [GNDO] confirmed that the IDO European Showdance Championships 2021, scheduled...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here