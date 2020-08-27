Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 27th Aug, 2020

International dance competition in September 2021 cancelled over virus fears, highlighting Covid's long reach

Archive image of Jenella Sodi and Tyron Walker, who won the Adult Duet segment in the 2015 IDO European Show Dance Championships held in Gibraltar. The duet was choreographed by Jade Federico.

By Chronicle Staff
27th August 2020

By Brian Reyes and Stephen Ignacio An international dance competition due to be hosted in Gibraltar in late 2021 was cancelled on Thursday over Covid-19 concerns, bringing into sharp relief the longterm impact of the virus on major public events. The Gibraltar National Dance Organisation [GNDO] confirmed that the IDO European Showdance Championships 2021, scheduled...

