International darts events dates announced

The international darts events dates for 2022 have been announced during the past weeks with both PDC and JDC event dates now confirmed.

The 2022 Gibraltar Darts Trophy tickets went during the past weeks for the October 14-16 event.

The three-day PDC European Tour event will return to the Tercentenary Sports Hall according to an official announcement later this year, as 48 of the world’s top players compete for a £25,000 top prize.

The JDC also now confirmed dates for the JDC’s festival of darts in Gibraltar in November.

A JDC World Cup team event will be held on Tuesday November 22, with the Gibraltar Open and MvG Masters events across the next two days.

Friday November 25 will see the JDC Junior World Darts Championship’s early rounds staged as players bid to win spots in the final, which will take place on stage at Alexandra Palace during the Cazoo World Darts Championship.

Both events have been impacted by Covid-19 restrictions during the past two years but are hoped will return to normal this year.