Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

International darts events dates announced

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd February 2022

The international darts events dates for 2022 have been announced during the past weeks with both PDC and JDC event dates now confirmed.
The 2022 Gibraltar Darts Trophy tickets went during the past weeks for the October 14-16 event.
The three-day PDC European Tour event will return to the Tercentenary Sports Hall according to an official announcement later this year, as 48 of the world’s top players compete for a £25,000 top prize.
The JDC also now confirmed dates for the JDC’s festival of darts in Gibraltar in November.
A JDC World Cup team event will be held on Tuesday November 22, with the Gibraltar Open and MvG Masters events across the next two days.
Friday November 25 will see the JDC Junior World Darts Championship’s early rounds staged as players bid to win spots in the final, which will take place on stage at Alexandra Palace during the Cazoo World Darts Championship.
Both events have been impacted by Covid-19 restrictions during the past two years but are hoped will return to normal this year.

Most Read

Features

Couple marks 70 years together

Mon 14th Feb, 2022

Brexit

Cross-border transport companies uneasy as they await details of permit changes

Mon 21st Feb, 2022

Local News

‘Logistical nightmare’ as 32-tonne artillery piece is recovered ready for restoration

Wed 16th Feb, 2022

UK/Spain News

Man arrested after incident on Spanish side of the border

Sun 13th Feb, 2022

Brexit

Negotiators reconvene on Tuesday for treaty talks

Sat 19th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Europa Futsal claim league trophy but not guaranteed the biggest prize of all

22nd February 2022

Sports
Rogers finally gets his marathon national record

20th February 2022

Sports
Images from today’s Gibraltar women v Faroe Islands (0-1)

20th February 2022

Sports
Rowing on the Rock this Sunday in images

20th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022