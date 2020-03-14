Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 14th Mar, 2020

International friendlies in Malta cancelled

By Stephen Ignacio
14th March 2020

The Gibraltar FA has confirmed that Gibraltar’s two International Friendlies, which were scheduled to take place at the end of March in Malta, have been cancelled.

“No formal decisions have yet been made on any of the other international commitments Gibraltar ‘s National teams have. We hope to be in a clearer position to give further updates on these after Tuesday’s UEFA summit.”

Gibraltar FA General Secretary Ivan Robba commented: “Given the extraordinary circumstances the whole world is facing with COVID-19, it is impossible for the Gibraltar National Team to travel to Malta for the upcoming International friendlies at the end of the Month. We have been discussing this with our respective counterparts and this conclusion is inevitable but at the same time the most sensible outcome. We will continue to work closely with them and UEFA and look forward to receiving an update on the future of European Football on Tuesday”

