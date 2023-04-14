Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th Apr, 2023

International half marathon this Sunday

By Stephen Ignacio
14th April 2023

The GAAA will be hosting its International half marathon this Sunday, April 16.

The race will see an early start at 8:30am from the Gib Oil Petrol Station on Line Wall Road.

The course consists of three loops and the final stretch.

Loop 1 brings the runners down Line Wall Road along Lovers Lane towards the Trafalgar Interchange cross over onto Rosia Road and towards Cumberland Road. Runners will then turn by Rosia Plaza back onto Cumberland Road and Rosia Road turning left at the Trafalgar interchange down onto Ragged Staff Road, onto Queensway heading for Waterport Road then Glacis Road before they arrive back on Line Wall Road.

On the second and third loop the runners will head down Line Wall Road along Lovers Lane towards the Trafalgar Interchange cross over onto Rosia Road and towards Cumberland Road. Runners will then turn by the 100 ton gun back onto Cumberland Road and Rosia Road turning left at the Trafalgar interchange down onto Ragged Staff Road, onto Queensway heading for Waterport Road then Glacis Road before they arrive back on Line Wall Road.

On the final stretch the runners will pass the marker on Line Wall Road head back down Lovers Lane and the Trafalgar Interchange before turning right onto Ragged Staff Road, down onto Queensway to the finish line at the Campion Park pathway.

Cash Prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female overall runners. The prizes are £200, £100 and £50.

There is also a prize of £50 for the first male runner under 1hr 10mins and female runner under 1hr 25mins.

Trophies will be awarded to first, second and third placed Male/ Female runners in the following categories: Senior 18 to 34, Masters A 35 to 44, Masters B 45 to 54, Masters C 55 to 59 and Masters D 60+.

A medal will be handed out to all finishers. Presentation of trophies and cash prizes will be held at 10:30am.

