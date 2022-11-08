International rugby coming up

Gibraltar Rugby this week announced that its national team will be travelling to Moseley Rugby Club, UK where they will face Jamaica on Saturday 26th November.

The match comes as Gibraltar rugby continues to make its bid internationally having already faced Bermuda this year.

There will also be international rugby this weekend with the Under 18s playing their first ever International Age-Graded fixture.

They take on Sweden this Saturday at the Europa Sports Park with kick-off at 13.30.

