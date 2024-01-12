Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Interschool league starts this Sunday

By Stephen Ignacio
12th January 2024

As part of the GFA Development School programme the interschool league will start this weekend with matches to be played across pitches 2,3 and 4 on Sunday.
The Development School, which started in September is for children in School Years 1,2 and 3 was split into two terms the first of which saw four interschool festivals coaching sessions during the week and friendly matches.
The second term, starting this week as children return to school after the festivities will see further interschool festivals and coaching sessions with the additional interschool league to be played in the weekend.
The interschool league initiative is among one of the areas being developed this season as the Gibraltar Football Association links up with schools to bring the sport to grassroots levels following recent restructures in the association.

