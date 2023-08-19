Introducing actor Paul Armstrong, and Gibraltar directories recording our past
For the next two weeks on Alice’s Table it’s a bit of a mish mash. Firstly, we meet Gibraltarian actor Paul Armstrong although you may have known him as Elio Lucas. Then we dig into the Gibraltar Directories of old which give a great insight into the life of Gibraltar over decades. I enjoy reading...
