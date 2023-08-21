Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Aug, 2023

Investigation launched after ‘shots’ fired at orca in Strait

Photo by The Wildlife Trusts/Will McEnery/PA.

By Chronicle Staff
21st August 2023

The Spanish Guardia Civil has launched an investigation after identifying the crew members of a catamaran that allegedly fired shots or used some sort of explosive devices against an orca in the Strait of Gibraltar.

Video footage of the alleged incident went viral across social media platforms where the passengers on the boat could be seen firing the shots against the mammal.

Guardia Civil officers located the vessel in the Port of Almerimar in El Ejido, Almeria, and spoke to the occupants, a spokesman for the Guardia Civil said.

A search for pyrotechnic devices or other explosives was also carried out on board the vessel, but none were to be found, the spokesman said.

The Guardia Civil spokesman said the crew “acknowledged” the incident and have shown “total collaboration” with officers during the investigation.

A criminal case has been launched on behalf of Seprona, the Spanish Environmental Agency, against the boat’s skipper and the person who allegedly used the explosives to scare the orcas away.

