Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 11th Aug, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Invictus Games team member aims to bring wheelchair rugby to Gibraltar

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Nathan Barcio
11th August 2022

Julian Allen, a team member for the UK in the Invictus Games and ambassador for Help for Heroes, aims to bring wheelchair rugby to Gibraltar. Military veteran Mr Allen is no stranger to Gibraltar and, on Wednesday morning, met with the Gibraltar Disability Society’s Matthew Turnock and Eric Rowbottom. He described how adapted sports helped...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

New criteria sees fewer officers apply for RGP

Wed 10th Aug, 2022

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

SDGG announces Gibraltar Fair plans

Wed 10th Aug, 2022

Local News

UK-wide defence review ‘reversed the trajectory’ for military planning on the Rock

Mon 8th Aug, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

#SophieSays Confessions of a mum-to-be

Wed 10th Aug, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th August 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Two migrants refused entry in Tangier after Moroccan repatriation mix-up

11th August 2022

Features
Children learn to create clay art in pottery workshops

10th August 2022

Local News
New criteria sees fewer officers apply for RGP

10th August 2022

Opinion & Analysis
#SophieSays Confessions of a mum-to-be

10th August 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022