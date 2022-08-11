Invictus Games team member aims to bring wheelchair rugby to Gibraltar
Julian Allen, a team member for the UK in the Invictus Games and ambassador for Help for Heroes, aims to bring wheelchair rugby to Gibraltar. Military veteran Mr Allen is no stranger to Gibraltar and, on Wednesday morning, met with the Gibraltar Disability Society’s Matthew Turnock and Eric Rowbottom. He described how adapted sports helped...
