Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 29th Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

iPads donated to Ocean Views

By Chronicle Staff
29th July 2021

The Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, has thanked the local community for the donation of iPads to Ocean Views.

Immediately upon notification of Ocean Views going into lockdown last week, the GHA received a donation of six iPads with a view to support and assist patients in getting in touch with their families.

“It is remarkable how the Gibraltar community springs into action the moment that things get difficult and this generous donation was made immediately with a view to supporting the patients at Ocean Views,” Ms Sacramento said.

“It was very difficult for the GHA management to stop visits to Oceans Views, obviously this measure was for everyone’s protection and these restrictions will not go on for a minute longer than absolutely necessary, but in the meantime these iPads will greatly benefit patients, now as well as beyond. I thank those who made this generous donation.”

Those who made the donation wish to remain anonymous.

Most Read

Local News

No issues with Hassan’s Centenary Terraces, Govt says

Tue 27th Jul, 2021

Local News

Director of Public Health to leave role this week

Tue 27th Jul, 2021

Local News

Three Colombian migrants heading to US end up in Gibraltar by mistake

Wed 28th Jul, 2021

Local News

‘Letting go of cars’ comes hard in Gib, Balban says

Wed 28th Jul, 2021

Local News

Rise in cases requires careful management as Gib edges back to normality, Bhatti says

Thu 29th Jul, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th July 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Gibraltar’s art explored in Street Art walk

29th July 2021

Features
Library book returned more than 50 years late

29th July 2021

Features
Parasol Foundation launches Scholarship Programme

29th July 2021

Features
One in four young adults not following self-isolation rules, UK survey suggests

29th July 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021