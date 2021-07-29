iPads donated to Ocean Views

The Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, has thanked the local community for the donation of iPads to Ocean Views.

Immediately upon notification of Ocean Views going into lockdown last week, the GHA received a donation of six iPads with a view to support and assist patients in getting in touch with their families.

“It is remarkable how the Gibraltar community springs into action the moment that things get difficult and this generous donation was made immediately with a view to supporting the patients at Ocean Views,” Ms Sacramento said.

“It was very difficult for the GHA management to stop visits to Oceans Views, obviously this measure was for everyone’s protection and these restrictions will not go on for a minute longer than absolutely necessary, but in the meantime these iPads will greatly benefit patients, now as well as beyond. I thank those who made this generous donation.”

Those who made the donation wish to remain anonymous.