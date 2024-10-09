Iranian migrant fails in third bid for release from custody pending deportation
The Magistrates’ Court refused a third application for the release from prison of an Iranian man who has been in custody since June pending his deportation from the Rock, raising concerns about the process of deporting migrants from Gibraltar. Lawyers for the man, who has no fixed place of abode, said he should not be...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here