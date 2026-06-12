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Fri 12th Jun, 2026

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Sports

Ireland prove too strong for Gibraltar darts pair

By Stephen Ignacio
12th June 2026

Gibraltar darts pair Justin Hewitt and Craig Galliano started positively against Ireland on Friday evening, taking an early lead.

However, needing to secure a 4-0 victory, they suffered an early blow as Ireland levelled before going on to take the lead.

Gibraltar fought back to level at 2-2, but Ireland moved ahead again at 3-2 before eventually securing a 4-2 victory.

Having probably had one of the shortest preparation periods in World Cup of Darts history, the Gibraltar pair were only called up on Wednesday as replacements for Uganda, who had been forced to withdraw.

Arriving on the opening day of play and with little to no preparation, the Gibraltar duo did well to take early leads in both of their matches before the effects of their lack of preparation began to show. This was evident first against Singapore and later against Ireland.

Ireland win the group with two victories, while Singapore finish second with one win.

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