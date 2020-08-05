Ireland removes Gib from Covid-19 ‘green list’, but no practical impact
The Republic of Ireland has removed Gibraltar from its “green list” of travel destinations, citing deteriorating virus numbers” after a small rise of cases here. In theory at least, anyone arriving in Ireland from Gibraltar would have to quarantine for 14 days. But Gibraltar has no direct links to Ireland and travellers from the UK...
