Is it time to give Bacarisas his proper place in the life and culture of Gibraltar on the 150th year of his birth?
At the end of Gibraltar’s first major exhibition in 2011 on Gustavo Bacarisas called “Life and Legacy”, in the gallery which today carries his name, the then President of the Fine Arts Association Gino Sanguinetti, in an article I wrote for this newspaper, predicted it would be one of those “before and after” exhibitions we...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here