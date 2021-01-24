Is there no balm in Gilead?
To write about death is not a task anyone would willingly undertake. In our modern age, we have managed to keep death at arm’s length, something that happens in hospitals, under heavy sedation, in a blur of semi-consciousness, almost imperceptible. Sadly, we have found ourselves collectively, as a community, facing this awful reality almost daily....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here