Isola ‘100% confident’ Gibraltar will be removed from grey list in October
The Minister for Financial Services, Albert Isola, on Monday told Parliament he is “100% confident” Gibraltar will be delisted from the Financial Actional Task Force’s (FATF) grey list at the next meeting in October. But he accused the GSD of not being able to “resist the temptation of throwing politics into this process”. On Monday...
