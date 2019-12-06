Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Isola keynote speaker in China blockchain forum

By Chronicle Staff
6th December 2019

The Minister for Commerce Albert Isola was the keynote speaker at the Hainan Free Trade Zone Global Digital Economic Cooperation Forum in China this week.

Mr Isola was invited to speak at the event and was joined by Gibraltar Finance Senior Executives Paul Astengo and Michael Ashton.

The forum at the Ritz-Carlton, Haikou, focused on the digital economy, China’s "Belt and Road" initiative, and digital trade – bringing together leading global officials as well as visionaries from China’s academic, business, and investment spheres.

The Hainan Free Trade Pilot Zone represents a key gateway for China to implement innovation-driven development strategies, increase engagement in cutting-edge areas such as the digital economy, and build a world class “free digital port”.

The blockchain pilot zone of the Hainan Free Trade Zone (Port) has been established to promote the adoption of blockchain technology, and encourage the development of new industries.

Mr Isola said: “This forum gives expression to the strong spirit of collaboration that is central to sustaining blockchain development globally, as well as China’s increased engagement with the international DLT community.”

“Gibraltar’s representation here in Hainan underlines our commitment to the pursuit of regulatory advances, mutually beneficial business cooperation, and investment opportunities.”

According to the officials Chinese state-owned news agency Xinhua, the Hainan province on Wednesday released a set of measures to speed up the development of the blockchain sector in the South China province.

The measures, released by China's first blockchain pilot zone in the Hainan pilot free trade zone (FTZ), will support the blockchain industry through talent cultivation, technological application, social investment and other aspects, Xhinua reported.

Efforts will be made to employ blockchain technology in multiple areas such as housing, healthcare, tourism and trade, with a special fund of 1 billion yuan (about 142 million U.S. dollars) set up to finance blockchain companies, it added.

According to the news agency, the pilot zone has so far accommodated more than 100 blockchain organizations and companies and is one of the fastest-growing blockchain clusters across the country.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has issued an implementation plan to support Hainan with the construction of the pilot FTZ and a free trade port with Chinese characteristics, which covers 17 specific areas including the development of the blockchain industry.

Most Read

Local News

Govt complains to UK over ‘unacceptable’ comments by UK Ambassador to Morocco

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

UK/Spain News

Gibraltarian man arrested in latest crackdown on Campo drug gangs

Thu 5th Dec, 2019

Local News

Passengers describes moment BA flight was hit by lightning

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Local News

Pedestrian in serious condition following runway traffic accident

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Local News

Police renew search for sailor who went missing in 1986

Mon 2nd Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gib parliamentarians participate in Westminster seminar

6th December 2019

Local News
Isola keynote speaker in China blockchain forum

6th December 2019

Local News
Cecil Gomez honoured for a lifetime’s work in theatre

6th December 2019

Local News
Govt and GSD clash again over Morocco comments

6th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019