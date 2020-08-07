Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 7th Aug, 2020

Isolas welcomes this years ‘Mini-Pupillage’ intake

By Gabriella Peralta
7th August 2020

Isolas has welcomed its intake for the law firm’s annual summer programme, known as its mini-pupillage scheme.

The programme, which is open to both those who are currently studying law at university, as well as other undergraduates with an interest in pursuing a legal career, saw 10 students welcomed into the firm for two weeks, where they are  being provided with an insight into a dynamic career in law.

Partner Sarah Miles, Senior Associates Stuart Dalmedo, Karan Daswani and Danielle Victor, and Associate Nick Isola designed the programme, aimed at enhancing the students’ legal skills and experience, providing them with hands on support. 

Areas of focus in this year’s scheme are Litigation, Property and Conveyancing, Commercial, Employment and Tax. Tasks the students are undertaking include legal drafting, research, debates, mock trials and mock client interviews.

The focus areas and tasks have been designed to give as much experience to students as possible during the program.

The two weeks aim to prepare them for the real-life experience of working in a law firm.

Following on from feedback from past years, HR manager Hayley Xerri has also expanded the scheme to include team building activities to help develop the students’ interpersonal skills.

ISOLAS’ trainee lawyers, James Castle, Katrina Isola, and Aidan Plows, have also taken an active role in the have scheme, helping students receive real-life advice on how to progress their careers in the law, as well as being on hand to answer common questions   from young lawyers. 

“Our summer placement provides an interactive and dynamic work environment for students to gain an insight into what it is like to work with us,” Ms Miles said.

“It is a good opportunity for us to see the students in action, but also, importantly, for them to see if they would want to work with us, as part of our team in the future.”

“The two-week placement gives the students time to work with different lawyers, see how our firm functions and gain confidence in their ability and legal skills.”

“The students are an impressive and talented group this year and if we can be a part of shaping their pathway into a legal career, it is time well spent.”

“The fact that many of the students join the summer pupillage every year is encouraging and ensures we build up a good relationship with our students prior to recruitment.”

