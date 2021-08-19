It’s a different type of ‘ready’ for youth football this year
A new air of optimism and change seems to have started to surround youth football, at least that is the perspective of one father whose son has been hard at training for the Gibraltar Under 17 national squad. “They have a very strong side this time,” commented the father as he arrived at the stadium...
