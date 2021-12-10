Its all GO in futsal first division

Futsal could once again seen another big weekend of matches with the sport now seeing more spectators attending some of the big matches.

After last weekends victory against Bavaria Zoca Bastion now face a tough challenge against Lynx. The latter, who are looking to come back from last season’s failure to reach European competitions need to keep up their momentum with Mons Calpe and Europe still clinging to the top of the table.

Europa face newcomers Stallions and should grab all the points. Mons Calpe face Lions who continue to sit in the bottom three. Bavaria will need to find a booster against South United if they are to rise from the bottom end of the table, whilst Hercules have a tough game ahead against a spirited Spartans.

Stallions FC 11/12/2021 - 16:00 Europa FC

Lions Gib FC 11/12/2021 - 17:30 Mons Calpe FC

Zoca Bastion 11/12/2021 - 19:00 Lynx FC

Bavaria FC 12/12/2021 - 13:00 South United FC

Hercules Football Club 12/12/2021 - 14:30 Spartans FC