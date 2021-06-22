Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Jun, 2021

It’s Netball Spring Cup finals nights On Thursday

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd June 2021

The Victoria Stadium old sports hall will be the host venue for Netball big night of finals this Thursday. Four finals will be played out during Thursday evening with starting times between 6pm and 9pm as the Spring Cup comes to an end.
First up will be Kindred Vixens against Gold Fever for the fourth division Spring Cup. This will be one of three matches in which youngsters will take on some of their seniors with Bavaria Dragonites later taking on RICC and Medcomp/restano taking on Wing Its.
The big finale will be the much awaited GJBS/Europa Elite versus Marble Arc. Gibraltar’s top two come face to face with a host of top local player names among the two sides.
With both teams having reached the finals after some tough encounters against Bavaria the two will be looking at establishing their mark on the match early to stamp their own mark on their rankings in domestic netball.
The matches between these two sides have in the past produced some exhilarating contests with very little difference between the two sides. The result could go either way adding to the excitement this final could produce.
Once again it is expected that Netball supporters will come out to watch the finals with the sports hall once again likely to see another full capacity.

