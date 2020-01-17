Its the 8.5km this Sunday before the big ones
The domestic road racing league resumes this Sunday with the 8.5km run to Europa Pool. The GAAA Road Running league will see runners take on what is one of the flattest long distances in the calendar. Starting from the Tercentenary Sports Hall runners will head south via Winston Churchill Avenue onto Line Wall Road heading...
