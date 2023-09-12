Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Sep, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Ivan Flores Vela wins ESF European Masters Individual Squash Championships 40+ Category for Gibraltar

By Stephen Ignacio
12th September 2023

Gibraltar’s Ivan Flores Vela was to claim the ESF European Masters Individual Squash Championships 2023 this past weekend with an impressive run which saw him beat Ukrainian player Valerii Fedoruk 11-6, 1-11, 12-10, 7-11, 11-6.
Playing in the Men’s 40+ category at the ESF European Masters Individual Squash Championships in Hamburg, Ivan Flores started his winning run in the second round after receiving a bye in the first Round.
In round two he was to beat Martin Krafft from Germany before going on to beat Roberto Munoz Kalshoven from the Netherlands.
He was then to face Nigel Peyton from Ireland in the quarter finals before he faced Heiko Schwarzer in the semi-finals. The semi-finals he was to win convincingly with a 3-0 scoreline winning 11-3, 11-9, 11-1.
The finals saw Ivan winning the first set before Valerii came back to level the score. It was the same in the third round as Ivan took the lead only to see Valerii comeback to level. An 11-6 final fifth round secured victory for Ivan Flores Vela.

Most Read

Local News

Border chaos as both Gibraltar and Spain tighten immigration checks

Mon 4th Sep, 2023

Local News

Morocco earthquake kills over 1000 people

Sat 9th Sep, 2023

Local News

CM and UK MPs underline self-determination message and commitment to treaty in first National Day rally since Covid

Sun 10th Sep, 2023

Local News

Foreign Secretary on private visit to Gibraltar

Sat 9th Sep, 2023

Local News

‘It was crazy and chaotic’

Sat 9th Sep, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th September 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Special Olympics National Games confirmed for next week

12th September 2023

Sports
Volleyball held its end of season presentation

12th September 2023

Sports
Stevenson in North Run

12th September 2023

Sports
EYPD at La Linea tournament claim Silver Cup with convincing win

12th September 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023