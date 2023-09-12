Ivan Flores Vela wins ESF European Masters Individual Squash Championships 40+ Category for Gibraltar

Gibraltar’s Ivan Flores Vela was to claim the ESF European Masters Individual Squash Championships 2023 this past weekend with an impressive run which saw him beat Ukrainian player Valerii Fedoruk 11-6, 1-11, 12-10, 7-11, 11-6.

Playing in the Men’s 40+ category at the ESF European Masters Individual Squash Championships in Hamburg, Ivan Flores started his winning run in the second round after receiving a bye in the first Round.

In round two he was to beat Martin Krafft from Germany before going on to beat Roberto Munoz Kalshoven from the Netherlands.

He was then to face Nigel Peyton from Ireland in the quarter finals before he faced Heiko Schwarzer in the semi-finals. The semi-finals he was to win convincingly with a 3-0 scoreline winning 11-3, 11-9, 11-1.

The finals saw Ivan winning the first set before Valerii came back to level the score. It was the same in the third round as Ivan took the lead only to see Valerii comeback to level. An 11-6 final fifth round secured victory for Ivan Flores Vela.

