Jack Prior awarded GBC Sportsperson of the Year

Gibraltarian rowing hero Jack Prior won the award for Sportsperson of the Year at the annual GBC Sports Awards, which were presented this Tuesday evening.

After an extraordinary year in which he has represented Great Britain capping what is already a successful young career in rowing stretching back into his youth years, the Gibraltar rower, who many forecast could one day compete at and Olympic stage, was a winner few would argue with after his recent successes and accolades.

The annual event also brought a new award as it honoured the work done by the many behind the scenes who so often go without recognition.

The Unsung Hero Award went to Kiara Sene whose work behind the scenes across a number of sports, especially focusing on grassroots levels, has raised much praise in recent years.

The progress of woman’s hockey in recent seasons, with a highly competitive league, was also recognised as Europa Ladies Hockey won the award for Senior Team of the Year for their recent successes.

The team, which brought together young talents, many who had graced the woman’s league in their youth years prior to departing for their studies before a return to the local game, has provided women’s hockey with a new competitive edge alongside the likes of Bavaria, Titans and Eagles seeing the game attracting greater interest.

“GBC would like to thank Gibtelecom for its continued support, and donating all monies raised from the phonelines to the Open Day Fund, and all those who called and placed their vote,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

“641 calls were received which raised £320.50.”

“The Sports team are grateful for all the support they receive from the Sporting community throughout the year, and look forward to reporting on an exciting 2023.”

The 2022 GBC Sports Awards were held live on Tuesday evening from Central Hall.

The winners were:

SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR: Jack Prior – after an unforgettable 2021, Jack went a step – or a stroke – further in 2022. A shining light repeating multiple wins at BUCS and the Henley Regatta for the Oxford Brookes team. Winning the U23 World Championships with Team GB the crowning achievement.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Harry Murphy – synonymous with the Island Games, instrumental in Gibraltar’s shooting success down the years, always a fierce competitor. More recently, Harry has worked his way up the ranks of the Commonwealth Games Association where he now stands as European Vice President.

JUNIOR INDIVIDUAL OF THE YEAR: Asia Kent – the 16 year old enjoyed a whirlwind year, representing Gibraltar at the Commonwealth Games and World Short Course Championships breaking several national records. She also became only the second female ever to win the annual Endurance race.

JUNIOR TEAM OF THE YEAR: the Gibraltar u16 development squad – the team travelled to Malta for a UEFA development tournament and proved they weren’t just there to make up the numbers. They beat the hosts in a penalty shootout and then overcame Liechtenstein and San Marino to finish first.

SENIOR TEAM OF THE YEAR: Europa ladies Hockey – lead by head coach Christian Zammit, the squad proved invincible achieving an unforgettable domestic treble in the process.

UNSUNG HERO AWARD: Kaira Sene – a really strong list of nominees for this one but Kaira edged it. Relentless dedication to multiple sports including Football and Basketball – both as a junior coach and competitive player. Hugely popular amongst her peers.