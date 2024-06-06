Jack Prior in another significant milestone

UK-based rower Jack Prior has achieved another significant milestone in his rowing career after being selected for the Great Britain squad for the last round of the World Rowing Cup series, to be held in Poznan, Poland, over the weekend of June 14-16. The World Rowing Cup is an annual series of three regattas that act as a lead-up to the World Rowing Championships and attracts the world’s top crews. Jack will be rowing in one of the two coxless fours entered in this category by Team GB, with the squad consisting mostly of “Project LA” rowers who are currently in the development stages of their careers in the absence of the top GB boats, which are now fully focused on the Paris Olympics. This will be Jack's second senior appearance for Great Britain following last year's victory at the Netz Cup.

Jack Prior continues his progress and is now firmly in the GB Olympic setup for the next four-year cycle, looking towards the Los Angeles Olympics.

He will be representing GB as a senior squad member for the second time at the World Cup event.

His local Calpe Rowing Club family and all local sports enthusiasts watch with pride as Jack continues his meteoric rise.