Wed 7th Jun, 2023

Local News

Jail for teenager equipped for stealing

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
6th June 2023

A local teenager who went equipped to steal only days after being given a suspended sentence for burglary was jailed by the Magistrates’ Court for 28 weeks on Tuesday. Ben Brown, 19, of Calpe Estate, pleaded guilty to the charge of going equipped for stealing. He was arrested in the area of Sand Pits last...

