Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 27th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

James Bond guns worth £100,000 stolen from Enfield home

By Press Association
27th March 2020

By John Besley, PA

Five deactivated guns used in a number of James Bond films have been stolen.

Beretta ‘Cheetah’ and Beretta ‘Tomcat’ pistols from Die Another Day and the iconic Walther PPK handgun used in A View to a Kill are among the weapons reported taken.

The Metropolitan Police were called to a burglary in progress at an Aldersbrook Avenue property in Enfield at about 8pm on Monday however the suspects had fled the scene before officers arrived.

Neighbours described the intruders as three white males with Eastern European accents who drove away in a silver vehicle.

It is believed the suspects forced entry into the rear of the premises where they stole five firearms used in James Bond films, estimated to be worth more than £100,000.

The other stolen weapons include a Revolver Smith and Weston 44 Magnum featured in Live and Let Die and a Llama 22 calibre handgun from Die Another Day.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley, of North Area Crime Investigation Department (CID) said: “The firearms stolen are very distinctive and bespoke to particular James Bond movies. They will almost certainly be recognised by the public and to anyone offered them for sale.

“Many of these items are irreplaceable. For example, the Magnum is the only one in the world ever made in which the whole gun is finished in chrome. It has a six and a half inch barrel and wood grips.

“The Walther PPK was the last gun used by Roger Moore in A View to a Kill.

“The owner is very upset that his address has been violated and he truly hopes to be re-united with these highly collectable items.

“I would urge any members of the public that may have witnessed the burglars arriving and leaving, or who know where the firearms are, or may have been offered these stolen items for sale, to come forward to my investigation team as a priority.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact North Area CID via 101, or by tweeting @MetCC quoting CAD 5890/23MAR20.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

EasyJet announces further flight cancellations

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar to announce ‘even more draconian measures’ as Spain locks down to fight virus

Sun 15th Mar, 2020

Local News

UK nurses flown to Gib to bolster GHA resources, army to assist with logistics

Sun 22nd Mar, 2020

Local News

Gib passengers homeward bound after Malaga tarmac drama

Tue 17th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
‘Huge spike’ in UK Childline counselling sessions around coronavirus worries

27th March 2020

UK/Spain News
Police Scotland handed powers to fine people flouting social distancing rules

27th March 2020

UK/Spain News
People urged to share ‘awesome spectacle of blossom’ as spring arrives

27th March 2020

UK/Spain News
Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

27th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020