James Patterson wins second event of GPA Nine Ball season
The Gibraltar Pool Association held their second event of the 9 Ball season at the wonderful facilities at Europa Sports Complex, Europa Point. The second of a series of 8 on the GPA 9-ball season calendar was held on 11th-12th March. The tournament got under way on Friday afternoon with the preliminary rounds and a...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here