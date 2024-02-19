Janice and Claire announce Squad in attempt to repeat

Gibraltar Netball’s U17 squad was announced officially these past weeks with the young squad led by two coaches who have already brought success having won the competition when hosted in Gibraltar. Both also having tasted success playing with the senior squad.

Both Janice Moreno and Claire Wilding (nee Nunez) led their team to victory with some of the players having gone off to play in the senior squad. With Louise Bado as team Manager and a team of Performance Analysts in Caitlin Robba and Nickey Macedo, alongside Sports Therapist Kamyl Hammonds, the U17 squad have a team with experience of participating in international competitions at different levels and across different sports supporting them.