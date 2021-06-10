Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 10th Jun, 2021

Sports

Jansen Moreno steps into Development Officer’s role at Gibraltar FA

By Stephen Ignacio
10th June 2021

The Gibraltar FA has announced the appointment of Jansen Moreno as the Association’s new Football Development Officer.

According to a press announcement this Friday Jansen joins the Gibraltar FA “with a wealth of knowledge and top-level football experience after having worked for over 10 years in England at clubs such as Everton FC, Norwich City, Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Huddersfield Town FC.”

He is expected to be “forming a key part of the Association’s Technical Department, Jansen will be heavily involved in the roll out of Grassroots, Youth Elite and Coach Education programmes.”
The role of Grassroots Manager was held by now retired Mr Leslie Asquez. At the helm of the Technical Department is currently Technical Director Desi Curry.

Commenting on the Gibraltar FA official website Mr Moreno said, “It's great to come back home and take up this exciting role within the Gibraltar FA after being in England for over 10 years. I hope that I can use the experience and knowledge that I have gained working in the Premier League and the Championship into my new role given the talent and potential that exists within young Gibraltarain footballers."
Mr Moreno’s recent ventures in Premier League football with Huddersfield Town saw his prominence within local football rise with many involved in football wanting to see him make a return to the local scene to bring his experience to the local game.
‘It’s quite a scoop for Gibraltar, I am glad he has joined the GFA” commented a local club director following the announcement. He is understood to have been approached by some of the top local clubs in recent years as interest grew in trying to appoint him locally.

