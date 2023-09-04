Japanese students visit Gibraltar in immersive English language course
Students from Chiba University have taken in the vistas from the Upper Rock, enjoyed afternoon tea and scones, and taken part in activities such as stand-up paddle as part of an intense, fully immersive English language course at the University of Gibraltar. Some 12 students from Japan have been in Gibraltar for nearly three weeks,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here