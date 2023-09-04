Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Sep, 2023

Japanese students visit Gibraltar in immersive English language course

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Priya Gulraj
4th September 2023

Students from Chiba University have taken in the vistas from the Upper Rock, enjoyed afternoon tea and scones, and taken part in activities such as stand-up paddle as part of an intense, fully immersive English language course at the University of Gibraltar. Some 12 students from Japan have been in Gibraltar for nearly three weeks,...

