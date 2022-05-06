Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th May, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Jason Segui Goes Back To Back

By Stephen Ignacio
6th May 2022

Last Wednesday Jason put a bow on his already impressive season by becoming the first player to retain the national championship title since the youth academy reopened its doors in 2013.

En route to his triumph in the final, Jason overcame Shane Martinez, Tarika Ward and Casey Dyer.

In the final Jason faced number 1 ranked Nico Bado in a thriller culminating in a 4-2 win for the Golden Boy.

Last weeks victory confirms Jason’s second place ranking finish this season, successfully qualifying for both the European cup and the JDC world championship!

“The GDA youth committee would like to congratulate all members for giving it their all during this years rankings,” added the GDA.

Most Read

Local News

With a Gibraltarian sponsor, HMS Cutlass is commissioned into Gibraltar Squadron

Thu 5th May, 2022

Local News

New pedestrian initiative announced for Prince Edward’s Road

Fri 6th May, 2022

Local News

Catalan Bay cottage refurbishment plans filed

Thu 5th May, 2022

Brexit

Treaty talks resume in London next week amid continued uncertainty and calls for clarity

Thu 5th May, 2022

Local News

MoD awards £155m Gib services contract to Mitie

Thu 5th May, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th May 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
MTB riders join Gibraltar Commonwealth team

6th May 2022

Sports
Young women’s squad announced for Futsal qualifiers

6th May 2022

Sports
Final weekend of preparations for women’s futsal before qualifers

6th May 2022

Sports
Grammarians and Eagles decider this weekend as Gibraltar prepares for Eurohockey competitions

6th May 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022