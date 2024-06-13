Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

13th June 2024

Jasper Wiseman in another impressive achievement in the Copa Andalucía

By Stephen Ignacio
13th June 2024

asper Wiseman, son of GFA legend Scott Wiseman, was selected for the Gaditana team in the Benjamin age category. He spent this past weekend competing in the Copa Andalucía held in Sanlúcar de Barrameda against other provincial selections. During the group stage, the Gaditana team played against the teams from Granada, Huelva, and Jaén, drawing 2-2, and winning 5-2 and 2-1, respectively. These results qualified them for the final against the tournament’s favorite, Malaga.
Jasper scored a respectable four goals in total, including one in the final, where they narrowly lost 3-2 in a nail-biting contest. Jasper is now the fourth Gibraltarian player to be selected for this team, joining the ranks of James Pincho, Jake Galia, and Al Greene, who have previously been selected for similar tournaments. This achievement highlights the calibre and quality of our young footballers, as being selected is no easy feat with so many players available.
Congratulations to Jasper on his achievement, another proud moment for our up-and-coming talent.

