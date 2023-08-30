Jayce Olivero heads for Denmark

Jayce Olivero, a Gibraltar national team player who captained Gibraltar against Malta recently will be departing the Rock this season as he heads for Danish side FC Helsingør.

The Gibraltar defender, is the latest big name player to depart the ranks of Europa FC who have seen their main spine of their squad depart this summer.

Jayce who is expected to join the Gibraltar national squad as they head for their two next internationals is not expected to join the Danish side until after the international break.

In an announcement made by Helsignor earlier this week they revealed that “Jayce has previously trained with the team at FC Helsingør and therefore already knows the club and is very much looking forward to becoming a regular part of the team.”

In their announcement Jayce Olivero was quoted in saying “I want to say a massive thank you to everyone at FC Helsingør. I am truly grateful to be able to form part of this great club and will work hard everyday to repay that trust.

“I look forward to stepping out on the pitch with my fellow teammates and giving my all for this club and it’s great fan base.”

Jayce is currently in Gibraltar training with the national squad as they prepare for their next internationals.