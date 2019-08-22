Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Jayron gets into AFC Bournemouth

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd August 2019

Gibraltarian youngster Jayron Sevilla, who graduated this year with a BSC in Sports Therapy was this week announced as having joined English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth as an intern.
In a post which appeared in the Facebook page for the School of Sport and Exercise Sciences for the University of Kent Jayron Sevilla commented “As an intern, I work alongside the AFC Bournemouth 1st team physio’s and sports therapists on a daily basis. My role is to help and observe with rehabilitation sessions with the injured players on the gym and on the field. We go through the stages with professional athletes just as I learnt on the rehabilitation module. I often tape players ankles, knees or other areas they require taping. My modules have given me the skills to carry out this confidently. I also carry out pre and post game massage to release trigger points or other tight areas using techniques learnt in the sports massage and soft tissue techniques modules. Every module taught at Kent has helped me get here and enjoy this incredible experience of working alongside incredible athletes, something I thought I would never be capable of doing.”
His involvement with AFC Bournemouth has been welcomed within the local football scene as observers continue to point out the opportunities football continues to present to youngsters seeking future employment in the industry.

Most Read

Local News

Man convicted of child rape

Tue 20th Aug, 2019

Iranian tanker sails from Gibraltar after US detention bid is rejected

Sun 18th Aug, 2019

Local News

US seeks to seize Grace 1 as Gibraltar moves to release

Thu 15th Aug, 2019

Local News

Leaked report claims Gibraltar ‘underprepared’ for hard Brexit, No.6 says document is ‘out of date’

Sun 18th Aug, 2019

Local News

New law overhauls divorce proceedings

Mon 19th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gomarsall to join in rugby festival

22nd August 2019

Sports
Over forty girls took part in camp

22nd August 2019

Sports
Special Olympics prepares for 34th Games

22nd August 2019

Sports
Olympique 13 forfiet match against Europa

22nd August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019