Jayron gets into AFC Bournemouth

Gibraltarian youngster Jayron Sevilla, who graduated this year with a BSC in Sports Therapy was this week announced as having joined English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth as an intern.

In a post which appeared in the Facebook page for the School of Sport and Exercise Sciences for the University of Kent Jayron Sevilla commented “As an intern, I work alongside the AFC Bournemouth 1st team physio’s and sports therapists on a daily basis. My role is to help and observe with rehabilitation sessions with the injured players on the gym and on the field. We go through the stages with professional athletes just as I learnt on the rehabilitation module. I often tape players ankles, knees or other areas they require taping. My modules have given me the skills to carry out this confidently. I also carry out pre and post game massage to release trigger points or other tight areas using techniques learnt in the sports massage and soft tissue techniques modules. Every module taught at Kent has helped me get here and enjoy this incredible experience of working alongside incredible athletes, something I thought I would never be capable of doing.”

His involvement with AFC Bournemouth has been welcomed within the local football scene as observers continue to point out the opportunities football continues to present to youngsters seeking future employment in the industry.