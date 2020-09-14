JDC moves to 2021
With confirmation these past summers weeks that major international events planned to be hosted in Gibraltar will not be taking place the Junior Darts Corporation have announced a rescheduled plan for 2021. JDC who have a five year agreement to bring Europeans Dan world junior darts events to Gibraltar, signed with the Gibraltar Government just...
