Thu 10th Jun, 2021

JDC Virtual Team event at Europa Sports Complex (images)

By Stephen Ignacio
10th June 2021

This Thursday morning the Junior Darts Corporation entered its third day of competitions at the Europa Sports Complex with the JDC Virtual Team events.
Five teams from Gibraltar participated with a mix of both junior, youth and senior players within the teams. The JDC has brought to Gibraltar some ten different nationalities to the Rock most of which were also competing today.
The venue also saw the soft-tips facilities displayed which allowed for players to start practising before their big event.
The Europa Sports Complex is host to a six day darts week with the Gibraltar Open completing the event on Sunday.

