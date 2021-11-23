Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 23rd Nov, 2021

Sports

JDC World Championships arrives on the Rock

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd November 2021

Junior darts Teams from across the globe descended upon Gibraltar this week as Gibraltar was set to host the JDC World championships at the Europa Sports Hall.
A week long of events and activities started to roll out as from today Monday when teams were presented with their international shirts.
On Tuesday the Europa Sports hall complex plays host to the first event with the JDC World Cup Team event where teams paraded out as from early morning.
The main events which everyone has been waiting for will start on Wednesday with the Junior Open, followed by the MVG Masters on Thursday and the World Darts finals on Friday.
With some some 16 teams on the Rock from across Europe and other continents Gibraltar once again plays hosts to some of the top junior darts players on the circuit at the moment.
Gibraltar will be competing against teams such as Scotland, Wales, Germany, England and Netherlands among others for a bid at the title.
The World Final will itself take place at the Alexandra Palace London on December 18th 2021, although Gibraltar will see some exciting darts competition as players bid to become finalist.
The hosting of the JDC World Championship on the Rock is part of a six year agreement between the Government of Gibraltar and junior darts corporation which ensures that international events such as these are hosted on the Rock, whilst also providing a platform through which young local darts players can develop.
This Wednesday will see the official launch of one of the programmes for development of the sport where the JDC and GDA will be announcing details on the new programme.

These is the schedule for this week and format to be played:-

Monday 22nd - INTERNATIONAL TEAM SHIRT ISSUE
6:30pm - 7:30pm Holiday Inn Express Gibraltar Reception area.
All teams to be presented with International shirts.

Tuesday 23rd - JDC WORLD CUP TEAM EVENT - EUROPA POINT STADIUM
10am TEAM PARADE - All teams to be on site for 9:30am - Team Parade 10am
Event start at 11am

Wednesday 24th - GIBRALTAR JUNIOR OPEN 2021 - EUROPA POINT STADIUM
Registration 9:30 - 10:30AM - Start 11am
7PM - George Federico reception in the GDA room at Europa Point ( BY INVITATION ONLY )

Thursday 25th - MVG MASTERS 2021 - EUROPA POINT STADIUM
Registration - 9:30am - 10:30am - Start 11am
JDC Academy session 6pm GDA room at Europa Point

Friday 26th - JDC WORLD DARTS FINALS - EUROPA POINT STADIUM
Registration 9:30am - 10:30am - Start 11am

23RD NOVEMBER - 26TH NOVEMBER
VENUE EUROPA POINT GIBRALTAR 2021

23RD NOVEMBER - JDC JUNIOR TEAM WORLD CUP
FORMAT -
Group Format 4 Singles 1 leg 501, 2 Doubles 1 leg 601 and 1 4-a-side 1 leg 701 (if needed)
once a team has reached 4 winning legs the match is over

24TH NOVEMBER - JDC JUNIOR INTERNATIONAL OPEN EVENT
FORMAT - Straight knockout Best of 7 down to the semi Finals then best of 9 in the semi and best of 11 in the final

25TH NOVEMBER - MVG MASTERS OPEN EVENT
FORMAT - Straight knockout Best of 7 down to the semi Finals then best of 9 in the semi and best of 11 in the final

26TH NOVEMBER - JDC JUNIOR WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS
FORMAT -
Groups in to a knockout best of 3 in the groups
Best of 7 in the knockout out stage down to the semi final then best of 9

ATTIRE - Darts shirt/ Polo shirt - Black Trousers and Black shoes

