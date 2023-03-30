Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 30th Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

JDC world darts events will see expansion of its programme on the Rock

By Stephen Ignacio
30th March 2023

Gibraltar darts fans will once again enjoy international darts on the Rock, albeit junior darts.
The Junior Darts Corporation, who entered into an agreement pre-covid to host World darts championships on the Rock for a period of some five years last week announced that they will be returning to the Rock for a fourth time this year for what is now becoming a popular annual event in the darts calendar. The competition providing young Gibraltar talents a platform to compete on home soil against some of the upcoming talents in the sport, some of whom will rise to stardom in the sport in the coming years.

The Junior Darts Corporations announced that its premier events will again be staged at the Europa Point Sports complex Gibraltar later this year. 
“The Rock will see the return of the Holiday Inn Express Junior World Darts Championship for a fourth time since 2019,” said an announcement made last week. Announcing at the same time an extension to its programme which will see more days of play.
 
“This year will see the JDC’s events included as part of a festival of darts across seven days of action. Players competing in the JDC events over the age of 12 will also have the opportunity to play in three further events in the early part of the week.  
“These additional events will be hosted by the Gibraltar Darts Association and sanctioned by the Amateur Darts Circuit. 
 “The weeks darting action will commence on Sunday the 26th of November and conclude with the JDC’s colourful World Team event on Saturday December 2nd.
 ‘The full list of events for the JDC will see their action begin on Wed 29th November with the Winmau Gibraltar Open followed by the MVG Masters open event on Thursday 30th November. 
The JDC’s World Championship final rounds will conclude on Friday 1st of December with the actual final played out in London at the Alexandra Palace during the PDC’s World Darts Championship.
“The final event of the week will see all the competing nations come together for the World Team event on Saturday December 2nd.”
Further information will be released in the coming weeks and a bespoke World Championship section of the JDC website will have further information on the events.

Most Read

Local News

Airport tunnel opens on Friday

Tue 28th Mar, 2023

Local News

Pedestrians cleared for runway crossing as tunnel set to open in days

Mon 27th Mar, 2023

Local News

‘Frontier Pass’ holders can still bypass border queue after tunnel opens, Govt says

Wed 29th Mar, 2023

Local News

Govt awards contracts worth £163.4m for ‘overdue’ affordable housing schemes

Wed 29th Mar, 2023

UK/Spain News

William Hill Group businesses to pay record £19.2m for failures

Tue 28th Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Ten-man Gibraltar holds Netherlands to just three

27th March 2023

Sports
Gibraltar Rugby makes comeback to beat Jamaica

27th March 2023

Sports
Labrador and Tatic bring back gold

27th March 2023

Sports
Gibraltar defeated by Greece in first of the return to the home away from home matches

25th March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023