JDC world darts events will see expansion of its programme on the Rock

Gibraltar darts fans will once again enjoy international darts on the Rock, albeit junior darts.

The Junior Darts Corporation, who entered into an agreement pre-covid to host World darts championships on the Rock for a period of some five years last week announced that they will be returning to the Rock for a fourth time this year for what is now becoming a popular annual event in the darts calendar. The competition providing young Gibraltar talents a platform to compete on home soil against some of the upcoming talents in the sport, some of whom will rise to stardom in the sport in the coming years.

The Junior Darts Corporations announced that its premier events will again be staged at the Europa Point Sports complex Gibraltar later this year.

“The Rock will see the return of the Holiday Inn Express Junior World Darts Championship for a fourth time since 2019,” said an announcement made last week. Announcing at the same time an extension to its programme which will see more days of play.



“This year will see the JDC’s events included as part of a festival of darts across seven days of action. Players competing in the JDC events over the age of 12 will also have the opportunity to play in three further events in the early part of the week.

“These additional events will be hosted by the Gibraltar Darts Association and sanctioned by the Amateur Darts Circuit.

“The weeks darting action will commence on Sunday the 26th of November and conclude with the JDC’s colourful World Team event on Saturday December 2nd.

‘The full list of events for the JDC will see their action begin on Wed 29th November with the Winmau Gibraltar Open followed by the MVG Masters open event on Thursday 30th November.

The JDC’s World Championship final rounds will conclude on Friday 1st of December with the actual final played out in London at the Alexandra Palace during the PDC’s World Darts Championship.

“The final event of the week will see all the competing nations come together for the World Team event on Saturday December 2nd.”

Further information will be released in the coming weeks and a bespoke World Championship section of the JDC website will have further information on the events.