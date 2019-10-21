Jeff Wood departs Manchester 62

Club officials at Manchester 62 FC have confirmed that they will see changes at the top after they have parted ways with Jeff Woods on a mutual consent due to personal reasons.

The club who suffered a 7-0 defeat at the hands of Europa FC on Sunday will now see assistant manager Juan Fran become the interim manager according to Manchester 62 officials.

Four clubs have now seen changes at the top with Boca Juniors Gibraltar seeing former Gibraltar Phoenix coach Juan Maria Sanchez arrive as Ressa takes a step back to assistant coach, Cortijo takes over the reins at Brunos from David Wilson and Leo Vela took over as head coach at Mons Calpe.