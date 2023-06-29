Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 29th Jun, 2023

Jeff wood joins Europa

By Stephen Ignacio
29th June 2023

Europa FC last week announced the appointment of former Gibraltar national head coach Jeff Wood, UEFA A Pro coach to the role of Head of Coaching.
“Jeff will be tasked with creating pathways for players and enhancing the progress of our youth coaches. He will be involved from Under 23s down to the Under 8s.
“Jeff will be bringing a lifetime of football experience to the club and with a vast notebook of contacts there will be many new avenues for Europa FC to explore.”
Jeff Wood, who was head coach of Lions Gibraltar before becoming head coach of the Gibraltar National team, was also goalkeeper coach at Charlton and since his departure from the national team was also part of the Wales under 21 coaching team.

