Jerai back to competitive international events

Jerai Torres was far from his best at the European Athletics Championships in Munich clocking a 22.70 time far behind the front runners which saw his heat finish with a 20.46 time. The athletes presence at the European Championship was however, something which would bring many a smile to Gibraltar athletics after concerns that the young athlete would join the ranks of Jesse Franco in turning away from competitive athletics.

Jerai, has slowly returned to sprinting after some medical concerns immediately after his impressive battle with Jesse Franco where both athletes competed to beat both the 100 m and 200m national records between them as the headed to compete in the 2019 Island Games.

Jerai, whose personal best is just over 21 seconds, was to clock a 22.70 in the European Championships. This was 0.04 seconds faster that Craig Gills in the Commonwealth Games 200m heats just two weeks ago.

Other competitors representing Gibraltar at the European Championship was Norcady Reyes who competed her 400m heat in 59.59.