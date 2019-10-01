Jessy Franco breaks 400m sprint record

Jessy Franco, who already held the 100m and 200m national records has today broken the 400m national record with a time of 47.41 seconds.

The record had stood at 47.97 since 2007 and was held by Jonathan Lavers.

Jessy broke the record whilst competing in the Doha World Athletics Championship. The young athlete, prior to departing for Qatar had expressed some concern over niggling injuries following this summer’s successful Island Games. He was, however, confident of his chances of breaking the national record as he continued with his training, over seen by his father Fabian Franco who is himself a former Gibraltar athletics champion.

