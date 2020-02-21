Jill Redford set to judge some 224 dancers in International Dance Festival
Professional dance teacher Jill Redford is in Gibraltar this week adjudicating the 18th Gibraltar International Dance Festival. The festival produced by Seamus Byrne and Alfred Rumbo will see 224 dancers from England, Gibraltar and Spain take part. The event opened on Wednesday and will close tomorrow with a gala evening. Jill Redford is adjudicating the...
