Fri 21st Feb, 2020

Jill Redford set to judge some 224 dancers in International Dance Festival

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
21st February 2020

Professional dance teacher Jill Redford is in Gibraltar this week adjudicating the 18th Gibraltar International Dance Festival. The festival produced by Seamus Byrne and Alfred Rumbo will see 224 dancers from England, Gibraltar and Spain take part. The event opened on Wednesday and will close tomorrow with a gala evening. Jill Redford is adjudicating the...

