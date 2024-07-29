Joe Gingell launches newest book ‘The War Came Home’

Local author Joe Gingell has launched his newest book ‘The War Came Home’ based on the Second World War and the evacuation of Gibraltar.

The book is in aid of Clubhouse Gibraltar, with all proceeds set to be donated to the charity.

At the launch on Friday morning, Mr Gingell thanked all those who have helped him during the process to publish the book.

The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, thanked Mr Gingell for his work in fundraising for local charities through the sale of his books.

Mr Santos called this new edition was a “labour of love” and a great record of local history, adding it was a “true privilege and pleasure” to launch the book.

Gail Francis Tiron from Wright Tech Media announced that the company had purchased the first 50 books, of which 20 will be distributed to local charities.

The remaining 30 books will be sold at their retail space in the World War II Tunnels and any proceeds will be donated to Clubhouse.

Chairwoman of Clubhouse, Emily Adamberry Olivero, thanked Mr Gingell for choosing Clubhouse.

“Today we not only celebrate the literary achievement, but also the generous spirit of a remarkable individual who has chosen Clubhouse Gibraltar as the beneficiary of the proceeds from his third book,” Ms Adamberry Olivero said.

“Joe approached us at Clubhouse Gibraltar about a year ago with the idea for this book and since then he has shared his journey with us from the initial concept to the final publication.”

“During this time, Joe has become an integral part of our community.”

“He has actively participated in clubhouse activities, especially during mental health week, and have made frequent visits, truly becoming a member of the clubhouse family.”

She added the book is a testament to Mr Gingell’s perseverance and hard work.

“His dedication to this project is evident in every page and we are confident that this book will soon become a cherished part of Gibraltar's heritage.

“Joe's unwavering commitment to both his craft and our cause is inspiring and we are profoundly grateful to him and to everyone who has helped make this dream a reality.

“As we celebrate the launch of this wonderful book, we also celebrate the support it will provide to Clubhouse Gibraltar.”

Ms Adamberry Olivero said the proceeds of the book will make a significant impact to Clubhouse Gibraltar.

Mr Gingell has researched the evacuation for years and his third book features information gathered from across the globe and features families who were evacuated to London, Madeira and Jamaica.

He first started writing books 12 years ago after the passing of his daughter Michelle who had been diagnosed with breast cancer and encouraged him to begin this endeavour.

Mr Gingell hopes to raise £20,000 through the sale of this book, with his previous two books raising a combined £50,000 for charity.

The books are available for purchase at the Heritage Trust.