Thu 5th Jun, 2025

Joe Stilgoe and The Big Band to perform at St Michael’s Cave in October

By Chronicle Staff
5th June 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced that internationally acclaimed singer, pianist and songwriter Joe Stilgoe will perform with The Big Band at St Michael’s Cave on October 9, 2025.

Stilgoe, who has released nine albums, five of which topped the UK Jazz chart, is recognised worldwide for his musicianship and engaging stage presence. Known for blending original compositions with classics, he brings influences from performers such as Danny Kaye, Nat King Cole and Dudley Moore.

The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, said: “The aim of the concert is creating further support for the arts and for the Ministry’s tourism-led event strategy.”

“I am confident that the event will be a celebration that only serves to enrich Gibraltar’s dynamic and diverse community.”

Tickets, priced at £30, will go on sale from June 17 on Buytickets.gi. Further information is available from the Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department by telephone on +350 20067236 or via email at info@culture.gi.

